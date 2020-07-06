Menu

Canada

Impaired driving charges laid after fatal ATV crash: Wakaw RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Police said three occupants were riding in the side-by-side ATV when the driver lost control and rolled it. None of them were wearing a helmet, according to a press release. File / Global News

Police have laid impaired driving charges after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) this past weekend in Saskatchewan.

The rollover took place on a rural property at roughly 10:50 p.m. on July 4, according to Wakaw RCMP.

Police said three occupants were riding in the side-by-side ATV when the driver lost control and rolled it. None of them were wearing a helmet, according to a press release.

EMS pronounced a 51-year-old passenger dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

Both the driver, a 48-year-old man, and the other passenger were not hurt, RCMP said.

Officers arrested Patrick Strong on scene and he has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death as well as refusing to provide a breath sample. The Saskatoon man is expected to make his first provincial court appearance on Aug. 11.

Drunk driver sentenced for crash north of Saskatoon that killed ‘bright light’ of a girl
Drunk driver sentenced for crash north of Saskatoon that killed ‘bright light’ of a girl
