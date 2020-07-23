Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina man faces impaired driving charges following fatal rollover in Lumsden, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Saskatchewan RCMP say their investigation will take several months to complete, but the initial investigation indicated the SUV was travelling westbound when it rolled into a ditch.
Saskatchewan RCMP say their investigation will take several months to complete, but the initial investigation indicated the SUV was travelling westbound when it rolled into a ditch. File

A 54-year-old Regina man is facing impaired driving charges following a fatal rollover in Lumsden, Sask. on Sunday.

Police, fire and EMS responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover that occurred at the Lumsden Beach access road.

Read more: 1 person killed in rollover on Saskatchewan highway

Upon arrival, police say a 54-year-old woman was found dead outside the SUV.

The other occupant, Glen Sauer, from Regina, was in the SUV, Saskatchewan RCMP say. He has since been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Trending Stories

Read more: Yellow Grass, Sask. man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in killing of Abbie Speir

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan RCMP say their investigation will take several months to complete, but the initial investigation indicated the SUV was travelling westbound when it rolled into a ditch.

Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingRolloverSaskatchewan RCMPImpaired Driving Causing DeathLumsdenLumsden Beach access roadlumsden rollover
Flyers
More weekly flyers