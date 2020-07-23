Regina man faces impaired driving charges following fatal rollover in Lumsden, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old Regina man is facing impaired driving charges following a fatal rollover in Lumsden, Sask. on Sunday.

Police, fire and EMS responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover that occurred at the Lumsden Beach access road.

Read more: 1 person killed in rollover on Saskatchewan highway

Upon arrival, police say a 54-year-old woman was found dead outside the SUV.

The other occupant, Glen Sauer, from Regina, was in the SUV, Saskatchewan RCMP say. He has since been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan RCMP say their investigation will take several months to complete, but the initial investigation indicated the SUV was travelling westbound when it rolled into a ditch.

1:27 Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar