Canada

Rollover near Lumsden Beach kills woman, alcohol a possible factor: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 1:47 pm
RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a snigle-vehicle rollover on Sunday.
RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a snigle-vehicle rollover on Sunday. File / Global News

Alcohol may have been a factor in a single-vehicle rollover near Lumsden Beach, Sask., on Sunday that claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman, according to RCMP.

Lumsden RCMP, local paramedics and Regina Beach Fire Department all responded to the crash, which happened on Township Road 211 at about 2:30 a.m.

Read more: 2 women suffer serious injuries in collision north of Buffalo Pound Lake — RCMP

The woman was found dead outside the vehicle, while a second occupant, a 54-year-old man, was located inside the vehicle.

The man was taken to a Regina hospital for medical treatment.

Read more: 1 dead, 4 injured in crash on grid road near Highway 6 east of Regina

RCMP believe the lone SUV was heading westbound before rolling into the ditch.

An investigation is being done by RCMP traffic analysts, which is expected to take several months to complete.

