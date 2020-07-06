1 dead, 4 injured in crash on grid road near Highway 6 east of Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man is dead and four others are injured following a crash that happened on a grid road just outside of Regina on Sunday.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the collision happened on the 734 grid located east of Highway 6 outside the city at about 3:30 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling west on the grid road, which was closed for construction, when the driver lost control and rolled into the north ditch.

Two 21-year-old men were taken to hospital in Regina by EMS and STARS air ambulance with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, and an 18-year-old male passenger both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.