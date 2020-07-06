Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

1 dead, 4 injured in crash on grid road near Highway 6 east of Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
One person is dead and four others are injured following a crash on a grid road east of Highway 6 near Regina that happened on Sunday.
One person is dead and four others are injured following a crash on a grid road east of Highway 6 near Regina that happened on Sunday. File / Global News

A 51-year-old man is dead and four others are injured following a crash that happened on a grid road just outside of Regina on Sunday.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the collision happened on the 734 grid located east of Highway 6 outside the city at about 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Saskatchewan trucker charged with killing man, child in Manitoba construction zone crash

The vehicle was traveling west on the grid road, which was closed for construction, when the driver lost control and rolled into the north ditch.

Trending Stories

Two 21-year-old men were taken to hospital in Regina by EMS and STARS air ambulance with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Second victim of fatal Regina car crash dies in hospital

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 23-year-old man, and an 18-year-old male passenger both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashCollisionEMSSTARSHighway 6Queen CityGrid RoadSouthey RCMPEast of Regina
Flyers
More weekly flyers