Saskatchewan trucker charged with killing man, child in Manitoba construction zone crash

Manitoba RCMP say a semi driver is facing charges in the deaths of two people after he allegedly drove into a lineup of vehicles stopped in a construction zone.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 2 near the small community of Fannystelle, about 60 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Mounties say several vehicles were stopped in the eastbound lane in a marked construction zone, when the truck allegedly started a chain-reaction crash.

#rcmpmb responded to a serious collision on #MBHwy2 yesterday. 7 vehicles were stopped at a construction zone when a semi struck them from behind. A 7yo girl & 61yo male were pronounced deceased on scene. 15 people injured. Driver of semi facing 7 charges. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 3, 2020

A 7-year-old girl from Winnipeg, who was a passenger in one vehicle, and 61-year old man from the rural municipality of St. Andrews, who was on a motorcycle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fifteen others were injured.

Fannstelle is roughly 60 km southwest of Winnipeg. Google Maps

Two girls, who are 10 and 14, along with a 22-year-old woman, are in hospital with serious injuries.

The trucker, a 56-year-old man from Saskatchewan, is in custody and faces charges that include dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

