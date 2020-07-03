Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan trucker charged with killing man, child in Manitoba construction zone crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A Global News team driving along Hwy 2 reported seeing a crash near Fannystelle Thursday. RCMP say a serious crash has closed the highway.
A Global News team driving along Hwy 2 reported seeing a crash near Fannystelle Thursday. RCMP say a serious crash has closed the highway. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Manitoba RCMP say a semi driver is facing charges in the deaths of two people after he allegedly drove into a lineup of vehicles stopped in a construction zone.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 2 near the small community of Fannystelle, about 60 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Read more: Serious crash closes stretch of Manitoba highway: RCMP

Mounties say several vehicles were stopped in the eastbound lane in a marked construction zone, when the truck allegedly started a chain-reaction crash.

Story continues below advertisement

A 7-year-old girl from Winnipeg, who was a passenger in one vehicle, and 61-year old man from the rural municipality of St. Andrews, who was on a motorcycle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Fifteen others were injured.

Fannstelle is roughly 60 km southwest of Winnipeg.
Fannstelle is roughly 60 km southwest of Winnipeg. Google Maps

Two girls, who are 10 and 14, along with a 22-year-old woman, are in hospital with serious injuries.

The trucker, a 56-year-old man from Saskatchewan, is in custody and faces charges that include dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020
Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Fatal CrashSemi truck crashCarman RCMPManitoba fatal crashHwy 2Hwy 248saskatchewan truck driverFannsystelle
Flyers
More weekly flyers