Canada

RCMP on scene of ‘serious’ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Buffalo Pound Lake

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 4:47 pm
Moose Jaw RCMP are on scene responding to a serious two-vehicle collision on the north side of Buffalo Pound Lake on Highway 2.
Moose Jaw RCMP are on scene responding to a serious two-vehicle collision on the north side of Buffalo Pound Lake on Highway 2. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Moose Jaw RCMP is currently responding a two-vehicle collision described as serious on the north side of Buffalo Pound Lake on Highway 2.

Read more: 1 dead, 4 injured in crash on grid road near Highway 6 east of Regina

The road was closed to traffic in both directions to allow access to STARS.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Saskatchewan’s highway hotline, drivers can expect delays of up to three hours.

Trending Stories

RCMP offices are directing traffic, but are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Read more: Saskatchewan trucker charged with killing man, child in Manitoba construction zone crash

Further details will be provided as it becomes available, RCMP say.

More to come… 

