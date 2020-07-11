RCMP on scene of ‘serious’ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Buffalo Pound Lake

Moose Jaw RCMP is currently responding a two-vehicle collision described as serious on the north side of Buffalo Pound Lake on Highway 2.
The road was closed to traffic in both directions to allow access to STARS.
According to Saskatchewan’s highway hotline, drivers can expect delays of up to three hours.
RCMP offices are directing traffic, but are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
Further details will be provided as it becomes available, RCMP say.
More to come…
