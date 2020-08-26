2 more positive tests for coronavirus in Waterloo Region, active cases sit at 35

Send this page to someone via email

There were two new positive tests for the coronavirus reported in the area by Waterloo Public Health on Thursday. This raises the total number of cases in the area to 1,441.

Three more people were also cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,441.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since last Thursday so the death toll remains at 120.

There are currently 35 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, including two people who remain in hospital.

There are two current active outbreaks in the area, one at a day camp and the other at a retirement home in Cambridge.

The outbreak at the camp was declared Monday after a camper had tested positive for the virus.

The region says it will not provide further details about the camp due to privacy issues.

The outbreak began at the Golden Years Retirement Home in Cambridge on Aug. 19 when a resident tested positive. He died on Aug. 21.

There have been no other positive tests among staff or residents but a spokesperson from Waterloo Public Health says the home will remain under outbreak status until the agency is certain there have been no other positive tests.

Ontario reported 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 41,695.

Wednesday’s case count is a decrease from Tuesday, which saw 100 new cases, and breaks a five-day trend where daily case numbers were at or above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,802 as two new deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues