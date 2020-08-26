Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports new coronavirus case on Wednesday, province now has 5 active cases

By Alexander Quon Global News
Concerns raised about mandatory COVID-19 testing at universities
There's growing uncertainty around the province’s mandated COVID-19 tests for university students.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new case is located in the province’s Northern Zone and is connected to a previously reported case.

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 621 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 73,613.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
The Impact of COVID-19 on Female Professionals
The Impact of COVID-19 on Female Professionals

As of Wednesday, 1,011 people are considered to be recovered.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen McNeilCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 Nova Scotiaatlantic bubbleQEII Health Sciences CentreNova Scotia COVID-19 testing
Flyers
More weekly flyers