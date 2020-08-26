Nova Scotia reports new coronavirus case on Wednesday, province now has 5 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new case is located in the province’s Northern Zone and is connected to a previously reported case.

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 621 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 73,613.

There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

6:07 The Impact of COVID-19 on Female Professionals The Impact of COVID-19 on Female Professionals

As of Wednesday, 1,011 people are considered to be recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.