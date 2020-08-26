Coquitlam RCMP say footage of missing hiker provides clues

Video footage of a missing hiker taken on the day he entered a vast network of trails near Eagle Mountain in Coquitlam, along with tips from the public, have helped searchers to focus their efforts on locating the man.

52-year-old Ali Naderi has been missing since he was last seen hiking the trails near Eagle Mountain in Coquitlam on August 23. Police say his hair may be longer than in this recent photo. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP on Tuesday evening released a still photo from video footage taken of 52-year-old Ali Safar Naderi hiking on an Eagle Mountain trail on Sunday, August 23, the last day he was seen.

“We are very grateful for the efforts of our volunteer searchers and the important tips provided by public that have pinpointed an area to search,” Corporal Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP said in a release. “We encourage people to continue contacting us with tips, but whatever you do, please leave the physical searching to us. We need to keep the trail uncontaminated and allow SAR volunteers to do their work.”

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and is awaiting word on whether the video footage of Naderi will be released in full.

Ali Safar Naderi was reported missing just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, when his vehicle was found in the 2100 block of Diamond Crescent in Coquitlam. Naderi is known to hike alone in that area almost daily. A concerned citizen called police after observing that Naderi’s vehicle had been parked many hours longer than usual.

Police say so far, they have found no evidence of foul play, suggesting instead that the evidence is pointing to a hiker who entered the backcountry without sharing his plans or route with others beforehand, and who was missing essential equipment.

Naderi is described as a 52-year-old Persian man, with black, salt and pepper hair that curls over his ears, brown eyes, 178 cm (5’ 10″) and 80 kg (176 lbs.). He was last seen wearing dark-coloured shorts, a dark-coloured, lightweight hiking jacket, and carrying hiking poles.

Naderi’s car was found near a series of hiking trails in the 2500 block of Diamond Crescent, Coquitlam on August 23, 2020.

If you have seen Naderi, or may have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2020-22677.