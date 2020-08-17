Search for hiker lost since Saturday resumed Monday, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A search for a hiker missing since the weekend continued on Monday.

Kelowna RCMP say Aaron Rempel, 24, went missing on Little White Mountain on Saturday.

According to police, Rempel went hiking with a partner, with the two becoming separated and Rempel not making it back to the vehicle.

Police say they were informed of the missing hiker just before 6:30 p.m.

Little White Mountain is located south of Kelowna, between Chute Lake and Highway 33.

Kelowna RCMP said search efforts, including Central Okanagan Search and Rescue plus RCMP aircraft, searched well into the night, and then again on Sunday, but had yet to locate him.

Police believe Rempel isn’t injured, and that search efforts resumed Monday morning.

They added he was hiking off the KVR on Little White Mountain in the area of the Bellevue trestle-Boulderfields when he became separated.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five feet six inches with a slim build, lighter red hair and a beard. He was wearing a green T-shirt and may have a green hoodie with “Dublin Ireland” on the front.

Anyone who believes they have seen Rempel is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.