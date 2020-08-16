Vernon RCMP looking for missing Ontario woman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing Ontario woman who was last seen on Aug. 14, near Falkland, B.C.
Shelly Altman, 63, was driving a rented black Toyota Corolla with B.C. license plate JA259L.
Police are concerned for Shelly’s health and well-being as her family and friends have told police that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.
Shelly is described as:
- 63 years old
- Female
- 5’5 (165 cm)
- 110 lbs. (49 kg)
- Short grey hair
- Blue eyes
If you have any information regarding Shelly Altman or the vehicle she is driving, you can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.
