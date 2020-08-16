Menu

Canada

Vernon RCMP looking for missing Ontario woman

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 12:14 pm
Police are asking the public for help in locating an Ontario woman, Shelly Altman, who went missing on Friday.
Police are asking the public for help in locating an Ontario woman, Shelly Altman, who went missing on Friday. Vernon RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing Ontario woman who was last seen on Aug. 14, near Falkland, B.C.

Shelly Altman, 63, was driving a rented black Toyota Corolla with B.C. license plate JA259L.

A stock photo of the same car Shelly Altman is believed to be driving at the time of her disappearance.
A stock photo of the same car Shelly Altman is believed to be driving at the time of her disappearance. Vernon RCMP

Police are concerned for Shelly’s health and well-being as her family and friends have told police that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Shelly Altman has been missing since Aug. 14, 2020, and was last seen near Falkland, B.C.
Shelly Altman has been missing since Aug. 14, 2020, and was last seen near Falkland, B.C. Global News

Shelly is described as:

  • 63 years old 
  • Female
  • 5’5 (165 cm)
  • 110 lbs. (49 kg)
  • Short grey hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have any information regarding Shelly Altman or the vehicle she is driving, you can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanaganVernoncentral okanaganNorth OkanaganMissing Womanvernon rcmpFalklandvernon north okanagan rcmpBC Missing WomanBC missing person
