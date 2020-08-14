Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Vernon

RCMP confirm that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Vernon Friday afternoon and died of their injuries.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m.
The pedestrian was reportedly jaywalking across Highway 97 near the intersection of 30th Avenue.
Traffic was disrupted for a time as RCMP Collision Analysts and the BC Coroners Service investigated.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
