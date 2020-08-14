Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Vernon

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 11:10 pm
RCMP confirm that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Vernon Friday afternoon and died of their injuries.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m.

The pedestrian was reportedly jaywalking across Highway 97 near the intersection of 30th Avenue.

Traffic was disrupted for a time as RCMP Collision Analysts and the BC Coroners Service investigated.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

