Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Vernon

RCMP confirm that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Vernon Friday afternoon and died of their injuries.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m.

The pedestrian was reportedly jaywalking across Highway 97 near the intersection of 30th Avenue.

Traffic was disrupted for a time as RCMP Collision Analysts and the BC Coroners Service investigated.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

