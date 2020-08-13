Menu

Crime

Surrey man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2018 West Kelowna killing

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 3:48 pm
Tejwant Danjou of Surrey was found guilty on Thursday of murdering his partner, Rama Gauravarapu, while vacationing in the Okanagan in July 2018.
A B.C. man accused of killing his girlfriend in the Okanagan two years ago has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Thursday, Tejwant Danjou of Surrey was handed the verdict.

A former property manager, Danjou was accused of murdering Rama Gauravarapu while vacationing at the Best Western Hotel in West Kelowna in July 2018.

Read more: Closing arguments finish in West Kelowna murder trial for man accused of killing girlfriend

In March, court was shown pictures of the blood-spattered hotel room.

A police officer testified that a pair of sweatpants with a big red stain on them were consistent with the wearer kneeling in a volume of blood, and that the pants appeared to match the front desk agent’s description of what Danjou was wearing on the night of Gauravarapu’s death.

The death was described as blunt force trauma to the head with a wine bottle.

Tejwant Danjou murder trial March 13
In July, court heard that things between the couple turned sour after Danjou and Gauravarapu got into an argument while they were wine tasting at Mission Hill winery.

During Thursday’s court appearance, Danjou’s defence lawyer argued that the death was unintentional due to mental disorders.

However, Justice Alison Beames threw out the argument that Danjou’s mental disorders led to the killing of Gauravarapu.

More as this continues.

More testimony heard at second-degree murder trial in Kelowna
