Surrey man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2018 West Kelowna killing

A B.C. man accused of killing his girlfriend in the Okanagan two years ago has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Thursday, Tejwant Danjou of Surrey was handed the verdict.

A former property manager, Danjou was accused of murdering Rama Gauravarapu while vacationing at the Best Western Hotel in West Kelowna in July 2018.

In March, court was shown pictures of the blood-spattered hotel room.

A police officer testified that a pair of sweatpants with a big red stain on them were consistent with the wearer kneeling in a volume of blood, and that the pants appeared to match the front desk agent’s description of what Danjou was wearing on the night of Gauravarapu’s death.

The death was described as blunt force trauma to the head with a wine bottle.

In July, court heard that things between the couple turned sour after Danjou and Gauravarapu got into an argument while they were wine tasting at Mission Hill winery.

During Thursday’s court appearance, Danjou’s defence lawyer argued that the death was unintentional due to mental disorders.

However, Justice Alison Beames threw out the argument that Danjou’s mental disorders led to the killing of Gauravarapu.

