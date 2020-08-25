Canada adds 322 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Canada added 322 new coronavirus cases to its tally on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 125,969.

Health officials said seven more people had died. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was first announced in March, the virus has claimed the lives of 9,090 people across the country.

So far, 112,050 people have recovered from the virus while 6,070,800 tests have been administered.

These numbers are incomplete, as Nunavut did not provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Health officials reported 58 new infections — including one epi-linked case — in British Columbia on Tuesday, for a provincial total of 5,242. They added there were no new deaths confirmed throughout the province. Overall, 203 people in B.C. have died from the virus, while 4,114 have recovered after falling ill.

There were 77 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Tuesday and one new death. The province has seen a total of 13,083 diagnoses and 235 people have died. So far, 11,714 people have recovered.

Saskatchewan recorded its 23rd COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, with officials saying one more person had died.

They said no new cases were detected, with the overall total for the province at 1,601. Officials added one previously counted case from Aug. 23 had been removed after deeming the case to be an out-of-province resident.

Manitoba reported 25 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, increasing the provincial tally to 1,018. Of those, 606 people have recovered. One more person had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 13.

In Ontario, health officials detected 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. So far, 41,607 in the province have been diagnosed with the virus, while 37,748 of those cases have recovered. Two more people had died from COVID-19, increasing the provincial total amount of people who died from the virus to 2,800.

Quebec — the province hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic — saw 62 new infections on Tuesday, for an overall total of 61,803. The province’s death toll rose to 5,746 after health officials said two more people had died. More than 88 per cent of confirmed cases in the province — 54,850 people — have recovered.

New Brunswick reported one new COVID-19 diagnosis in its Moncton region on Tuesday, increasing the provincial tally to 190. Of those, 178 have recovered. Health officials said no one had died in the province on Tuesday, for an overall number of two.

Nova Scotia officials detected no new infections and said nobody had died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. So far, there have been 1,080 confirmed cases throughout the province while 1,011 have recovered. Sixty-five people have died.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths or diagnoses recorded in Prince Edward Island on Tuesday. Nobody has died from the virus in the province. Out of the province’s 44 cases, 41 have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador, too, saw no new COVID-19-related cases or deaths on Tuesday. The provincial tally stands at 268 confirmed cases, three deaths and 265 recoveries.

In the Yukon, health authorities on Tuesday reported no new cases of COVID-19. Out of the territory’s 15 cases, all but one have recovered and no one has died from the virus.

All five confirmed cases in the Northwest Territories have recovered. As of Monday, Nunavut had yet to see its first case of COVID-19.