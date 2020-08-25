New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case in the Moncton region Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The case involves an individual between the ages of 10 and 19 in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

Health officials say the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is no one in hospital with the illness at this time.

New Brunswick has reported 190 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There are 179 people considered to have recovered.

There have been two deaths in the province.

The province says it has conducted 59,368 tests.