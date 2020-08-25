Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case in the Moncton region Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 11:37 am
Coronavirus: New Brunswick to require masks on school buses for students in grades 6 to 12
New Brunswick's Deputy Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development George Daley said on Thursday that Kindergarten to Grade 5 students won’t be required to wear a mask and will sit alone or with a family member on school buses, while grades 6 through 12 students will sit two per seat and will be required to wear a mask.

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The case involves an individual between the ages of 10 and 19 in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

Read more: N.B. reports one new case of COVID-19; province now has nine active cases

Health officials say the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is no one in hospital with the illness at this time.

Trending Stories

New Brunswick has reported 190 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There are 179 people considered to have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been two deaths in the province.

The province says it has conducted 59,368 tests.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickJennifer Russell
Flyers
More weekly flyers