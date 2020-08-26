Return of high school athletics in Regina delayed

Send this page to someone via email

With many questions and concerns about the return to the classroom for students and teachers, the Regina High School Athletic Association has decided to delay its regular sports schedule for a couple of weeks.

The RHSAA announced its start dates for the fall sports, including football, soccer and cross-country, will be Sept. 28, while volleyball teams may begin to practice on Oct. 13.

However, all these dates are tentative, because the RHSAA wants to see how the return to the classroom goes first, before any sports are allowed to get underway.

“We want to leave everything out in the open and just see how it all looks, don’t jump to any rash decisions, and try and monitor the situation closely, stay within the guidelines of the (Saskatchewan Health Authority) and the government and then see if in the back end of September into mid-October with volleyball, that we can get some kids back to sport safely,” said Aaron Anderson, RHSAA Commissioner of Athletics.

While most sports had their start dates moved back, the golf season has been outright cancelled for 2020.

“With school not starting until Sept. 8, we just can’t ask coaches and kids to say ‘hey, Sept. 9 you’re going to play nine holes and then on the 15th we have the city championship to prepare for a provincial championship on the 25th and 26th of September,” said Anderson.

As for winter sports, like basketball, hockey and curling, a decision on start dates will happen in the coming months, if the Saskatchewan High School Athletics Association determines it can also be done safely.

“The SHSAA executive is going to meet and discuss their winter sports plan,” said Anderson.

“And then once that all takes place, obviously by November, then we’ve got a two-month feel as opposed to a two-week feel this time around with fall. So we can better make decisions at that time accordingly.”

