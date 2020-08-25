Regina city council set to vote on annual pay raises, mandatory masks

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city council will deliberate the annual salary raises for Mayor and Councillor positions at the up coming meeting on Wednesday.

The Elected Official Compensation Review Committee, which was created back in May and consists of three appointed individuals, is recommending that city council approve its salary review and that the process be updated.

If the proposed method of compensation is approved, the mayor’s salary will increase about five per cent to $151,105 in 2020.

City councillors would see a larger increase of about 30 per cent, and would earn $57,660 in 2020.

Also up for discussion will be a look into cracking down on vehicle stunting, racing and excessive noise.

Council recommends working with the Regina Police Service (RPS) to provide them with the means to enforce noise fines for evening hours, as well as establishing vehicle equipment standards for mufflers and tailpipes.

Council will also discuss reducing stunting and speeding within city limits by adopting the use of temporary speed bumps.

Following a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Regina and Saskatoon, a motion to make the wearing of masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces in the city of Regina will be tabled.

Public health experts warn of a second wave this fall, with many heading back into workplaces and students back to the classroom.

This motion would involve consultation with the Regina school boards and encourage schools to develop a clear policy on mask usage.

Both Regina’s public and Catholic school divisions have made masks mandatory indoors for staff and Grade 4-12 students when physical distancing is not possible.

All 10 councillors and the mayor have signed off on this motion ahead of Wednesday’s council meeting.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.

