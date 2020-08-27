Saskatoon man bicycling for kids’ cancer fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people across Canada are taking part in the annual Great Cycle Challenge through the end of August.

Participants set their own bicycling goals as well as funds they aim to raise, which go to the SickKids Foundation for kids’ cancer treatment and research programs across the country.

Saskatoon resident Ellery Lewis is taking part this year. As of Thursday, he is nearly at his target biking goal of 160 kilometres and is only $5 away from his funding goal of $500.

He says he wanted to help make a difference this year.

“With everything that’s going on right now, I feel like I want to help,” said Lewis. “Also, I have a close relative (who lost) his 11-year-old daughter to cancer.”

According to the Great Cycle Challenge website, 1,400 kids are diagnosed with cancer every year in Canada.

SickKids Foundation director of special events and sponsorship Jamie Lamont says registration went from 24,000 last year to over 50,000 this year. He believes that is partly due to COVID-19.

“This will be a record year for the foundation,” said Lamont. “People were looking for something to do and do it for a good reason.”

In the five years the event has been running, it has raised over $7 million.

Ellery is about 24 kilometres away from his goal. To keep up to date with his progression, visit the Great Cycle Challenge website.

