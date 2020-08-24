Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Organized sports in B.C. to increase as province moves to Phase 3 of Return to Sport guidlines

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 5:46 pm
Many amateur sports are getting the go-ahead to return to action under Phase 3 of the province's Return to Sport Guidelines.
Many amateur sports are getting the go-ahead to return to action under Phase 3 of the province's Return to Sport Guidelines. (AP Photo/Wilmington Star-News, Mike Spencer)

More athletes will return to action as B.C. transitions to Phase 3 of the province’s Return to Sport guidelines.

Province takes steps to protect minor sports organizations from COVID-19 related liability
Province takes steps to protect minor sports organizations from COVID-19 related liability

Under Phase 3 guidelines, teams will be able to engage in additional training, games and matches under modified rules. Guidelines also address contact, cohorts, competition, high-performance camps and travel.

ViaSport, a provincially supported organization, released its Return to Sport plan to support the restart of amateur sports during the COVID-19 crisis. The third phase of the plan allows each provincial sport organization to use the guidelines to develop or revise its own sport-specific plans.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: Recreational sports in B.C. could be back on the field this week

The third phase of the plan will allow for more sporting activities with each sport advancing at a different pace depending on community capacity and readiness.

So far, 60 provincial sports bodies have completed their return-to-play plans.

Back in June, the B.C. government created a ministerial order protecting amateur sports organizations, their employees and volunteers from liability amid the pandemic.

‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life’
‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life’

The full Return to Sport guidelines can be found here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaBCBC amateur sportsBC return to sportBC return to sport phase 3BC return to sports guidelines
Flyers
More weekly flyers