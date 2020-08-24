Organized sports in B.C. to increase as province moves to Phase 3 of Return to Sport guidlines

Send this page to someone via email

More athletes will return to action as B.C. transitions to Phase 3 of the province’s Return to Sport guidelines.

Under Phase 3 guidelines, teams will be able to engage in additional training, games and matches under modified rules. Guidelines also address contact, cohorts, competition, high-performance camps and travel.

ViaSport, a provincially supported organization, released its Return to Sport plan to support the restart of amateur sports during the COVID-19 crisis. The third phase of the plan allows each provincial sport organization to use the guidelines to develop or revise its own sport-specific plans.

The third phase of the plan will allow for more sporting activities with each sport advancing at a different pace depending on community capacity and readiness.

So far, 60 provincial sports bodies have completed their return-to-play plans.

Back in June, the B.C. government created a ministerial order protecting amateur sports organizations, their employees and volunteers from liability amid the pandemic.

The full Return to Sport guidelines can be found here.