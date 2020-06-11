Recreational sports in B.C. could be back on the field this week

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has created a ministerial order protecting amateur sport organizations, their employees and volunteers from liability.

The change will allow non-for-profit sports leagues to be and running sooner provided they are complying with public health orders and provincial sport guidelines.

“We want to make sure children and their families can get the benefits of physical activity and get back to playing the sports they love,” Tourism, Arts and Culture minister Lisa Beare said.

“Many sports organizations are run by volunteers who need to make sure they are protected for risks related to COVID-19. This order will help cover that risk so people can safely get back to playing sports sooner in their communities.”

Provincial and local sport organizations are having challenges obtaining adequate insurance as a result of the pandemic. Most insurance companies are not providing coverage for COVID-19 related damages, meaning many amateur sports were unable to provide sport programming during the pandemic.

Under the new rules, a sports organization or its representatives will not be liable for a participant in their sports program being exposed to COVID-19 as a result of participation.

The protection is in place as long as a sports organization follows the provincial guidelines outlined in viaSport’s Return to Sport protocols.

The guidelines include encouraging proper hand washing, regular disinfecting, limiting shared equipment, physical distancing measures and the use of wellness questionnaires and health self-assessment tools.

“We are thrilled that sport is making its return in the province. Today’s announcement is welcome news for our partners in the amateur sport sector,” viaSport CEO Charlene Krepiakevich said.

“This coordinated response to address concerns around volunteer and staff liability means that these not-for-profit organizations can focus on delivering safe, high-quality sport experiences for the people in their communities.”

BC Soccer has introduced a multi-phased return to play in conjunction with viaSport’s provincial plan.

It would include non-contact play and symptom screenings in place. The organization is looking into ways to slowly bring back modified games.

“BC Soccer understands that there may be coaches, players, and families that do not want to participate in the short-term, which is understandable and okay,” reads a BC Soccer memo to soccer associations.

“BC Soccer is here to help districts and leagues as they consider redefining and perhaps restructuring league play as you work within the larger health authorities’ requirements while also supporting your member clubs and the players/families within.”