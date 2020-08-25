Menu

Crime

Woman arrested in connection to armed robbery, London police looking for male suspect

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 4:45 pm
The London, Ont., police headquarters is pictured in this file photo.
The London, Ont., police headquarters is pictured in this file photo. Google Maps

London police have arrested a London woman in relation to an armed robbery.

Police say on Aug. 17, a woman was texting a male acquaintance to arrange a meeting.

According to text messages, police say they arranged to meet at the 900-block of Dufferin Avenue at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Just after 3 p.m., officers say the man arrived. He and the woman went to an apartment together, according to police.

Armed with a shotgun, police say a male approached the two and struck the male victim with the end of the gun, causing minor injuries.

London, Ont., man facing charges following east-end convenience store robbery: police

Officers said the man with the gun then told the other male to drop all of his belongings and produced a large knife and told him to leave.

The victim then fled the area and called the police to report the incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old London woman is charged with armed robbery.

The male suspect was not located, and as a result, Skylar Adam Eagle Speaker, 30, of no fixed address, is charged by way of warrant of arrest for Armed robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The firearm was not located.

Anyone with information about the accused’s whereabouts or any information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

