Woman arrested in connection to armed robbery, London police looking for male suspect

London police have arrested a London woman in relation to an armed robbery.

Police say on Aug. 17, a woman was texting a male acquaintance to arrange a meeting.

According to text messages, police say they arranged to meet at the 900-block of Dufferin Avenue at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Just after 3 p.m., officers say the man arrived. He and the woman went to an apartment together, according to police.

Armed with a shotgun, police say a male approached the two and struck the male victim with the end of the gun, causing minor injuries.

Officers said the man with the gun then told the other male to drop all of his belongings and produced a large knife and told him to leave.

The victim then fled the area and called the police to report the incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old London woman is charged with armed robbery.

The male suspect was not located, and as a result, Skylar Adam Eagle Speaker, 30, of no fixed address, is charged by way of warrant of arrest for Armed robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The firearm was not located.

Anyone with information about the accused’s whereabouts or any information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).