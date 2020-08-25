The Tragically Hip selling masks to prop up musicians struggling during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Tragically Hip are offering help to Canadian musicians who have been struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The band says they are selling reusable, non-medical cloth masks with the word “Courage” — the title of one of their most popular songs — printed on the front.

All of the proceeds from the mask sales will go towards the Unison Benevolent Fund, which is offering a COVID-19 relief emergency relief to musicians and crew members struggling during the pandemic.

“With venues shuttered and tours cancelled for the foreseeable future, the need has never been greater. Please spare a thought and prayer for all folks in the arts during these difficult times,” a statement from the band said on its website.

The masks can be purchased on The Tragically Hip’s website for $15.