Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

The Tragically Hip selling masks to prop up musicians struggling during pandemic

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 2:45 pm
The Tragically Hip is donating the proceeds from these masks to musicians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tragically Hip is donating the proceeds from these masks to musicians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tragically Hip are offering help to Canadian musicians who have been struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The band says they are selling reusable, non-medical cloth masks with the word “Courage” — the title of one of their most popular songs — printed on the front.

Read more: Big-name music artists taking performances online during coronavirus pandemic

All of the proceeds from the mask sales will go towards the Unison Benevolent Fund, which is offering a COVID-19 relief emergency relief to musicians and crew members struggling during the pandemic.

Trending Stories

“With venues shuttered and tours cancelled for the foreseeable future, the need has never been greater. Please spare a thought and prayer for all folks in the arts during these difficult times,” a statement from the band said on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

The masks can be purchased on The Tragically Hip’s website for $15.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusReusable MasksCoronavirus MusiciansCoronavirus Tragically Hipmasks musiciansstruggling musiciansthe trafically hip
Flyers
More weekly flyers