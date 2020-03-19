Big name music artists taking performances online during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Musicians around the world are taking performances online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not alone, I’ve had a lot of shows cancelled,” said Canadian music legend Burton Cummings.

Cummings got the idea to take his music to social media because the COVID-19 isolation reminded him of when he was a kid, trapped inside during wild Winnipeg snowstorms.

“My goodness, I’m shut in here and so are millions of people around the world, so I thought maybe I’ll sing a song or two for the shut-ins,” Cummings said, speaking from his home in Moosjaw, Manitoba.

Cummings, the former front man of the Guess Who, isn’t the only musician popping up online.

Jim Cuddy from Blue Rodeo, along with a few friends, went acoustic online.

“Everyone’s stuffed in their houses and we all feel this stir crazy feeling, so musicians are thinking well, let’s put a little entertainment in the porthole and see if it creates a diversion,” Cuddy said.

It’s happening everywhere, too.

Italians are taking to their balconies and the Arkells are giving music lessons online, all because the music scene as we know it has left the stage.

“It reads like a science fiction novel. Who would have thought we’d be in a place where we can’t get close to each other? My wife and I are heading to the farm where we’re going to self isolate and see what happens,” said Cuddy.

Cummings is 72 years old and he says he now understands the upside of social media.

“I’ve been bullied and persecuted online and I think this is a real positive for social media. We’re all in this together,” said Cummings.

All together even while we’re all alone, thanks to online pop-up concerts and a few inspirational words that stand up even without the music.

“Stand tall everyone cause we’re in this together — stand tall and don’t you fall,” Cummings said.

