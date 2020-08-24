Woman dies after lawnmower collides with vehicle in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said a woman was killed Sunday evening after the riding lawnmower she was driving was hit by a vehicle in northern Alberta.

Cold Lake RCMP said a car was travelling westbound behind another vehicle on Bates Lake Road in the Elizabeth Metis Settlement at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a collision happened between the car and the lawnmower.

The 49-year-old woman who was driving the lawnmower died at the scene, police said. She was a resident of the Elizabeth Metis Settlement, according to RCMP.

Police said the driver and passenger of the car sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Cold Lake RCMP are investigating.

