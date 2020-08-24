Menu

Crime

Charges laid at non-sanctioned ‘car club’ event in Oakville: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Halton police say close to 800 drivers either attended or tried to attend a car club event on Saturday that was 'not-sanctioned' by authorities in Oakville.
Halton police say close to 800 drivers either attended or tried to attend a car club event on Saturday that was 'not-sanctioned' by authorities in Oakville. Don Mitchell / Global News

Halton police say 68 charges were laid in connection with a non-sanctioned “car club meet” in Oakville on Saturday night.

A joint action between Halton Regional Police (HRPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) saw officers deal with more than 800 vehicles that either attended or attempted to attend an event at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex on Neyagawa Boulevard, according to investigators.

This event, which had no permits to use the complex, was “widely circulated” on social media, say police.

In four hours, officers charged a number of drivers, including several for stunt driving, careless driving, and several vehicles deemed “unfit” for the road.

“Halton Police recognizes the popularity of these events however car clubs must obtain necessary permits, permissions and insurance, and otherwise respect the surrounding community,” Halton police Sgt. Ryan Snow said in a release on Monday.

“Car enthusiasts who attend these events are obligated to adhere to all laws pertaining to mechanical fitness, alcohol & drugs, and the rules of the road.”

