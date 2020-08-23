Conservative leadership race results delayed after machines rip thousands of ballots

The results of the Conservative leadership race were repeatedly delayed Sunday night after technical issues with some of the machines used in the ballot counting process.

It marked the latest challenge to a leadership race already forced to adjust course in light of the new restrictions and realities imposed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conservative officials say thousands of ballots were damaged by machines used to open the envelopes containing the ballots.

In total, roughly 175,000 party members cast ballots.

More details on torn ballots: it happened with the machine that opens the envelopes. It is supposed to slice open just the envelope, but was cutting into the ballots in a few thousand cases. Those ballots needed to be re-marked on fresh ballots before being fed into counter. — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) August 24, 2020

Party members have for weeks been mailing in their ranked ballots for who they want to replace Andrew Scheer as the next leader of the Conservative Party and the campaigns were forced to pivot from the normal course of in-person outreach and fundraising to digital activities.

The hybrid convention format was originally scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. ET with first ballot results around 7:10 p.m. and possibly second ballot results at 7:35 p.m. before a victory speech at 8 p.m.

That 6 p.m. start was initially delayed by 90 minutes to 7:30 p.m. but has yet to get underway.

It now appears the program could begin around 8:30 p.m. with a break at 9 p.m., and first ballot results possibly available around 10 p.m.

With files from Global’s Abigail Bimman.

