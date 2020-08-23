AHS declares COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary’s Peter Lougheed Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services confirmed Sunday that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary.

AHS declared the outbreak on Aug. 20 due to six positive cases in patients and staff on a mental health and addictions unit.

“The unit is undergoing a deep clean and remains a safe and appropriate place for patients to continue to be treated,” AHS said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Contact tracing is underway, the health authority said, and all patients and staff have been offered COVID-19 testing.

“The situation is being closely monitored and reviewed by many health professionals, and patients and unit staff are being regularly screened for symptoms and signs related to COVID-19,” AHS said.

“We have also increased our symptom screening and infection prevention and control measures on the unit to further ensure the continued safety of all patients and staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

The centre remains open.

“It is a safe and appropriate facility to receive emergency and scheduled care procedures,” AHS said.

According to the province, outbreaks are declared when there are two or more COVID-19 cases in continuing care facilities or when cases in other facilities hit five.