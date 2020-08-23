N.B. reports one new case of COVID-19; province now has nine active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 Sunday.

The province now has nine active cases of the virus.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Authorities say no one in New Brunswick is in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province has reported 189 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 178 of which are considered recovered.

0:45 Coronavirus: New Brunswick to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for school staff, teachers Coronavirus: New Brunswick to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for school staff, teachers

Two people have died in the province due to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it has conducted more than 58,800 COVID-19 tests to date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.