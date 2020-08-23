N.B. reports one new case of COVID-19; province now has nine active cases

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 Sunday.
The province now has nine active cases of the virus.
Authorities say no one in New Brunswick is in hospital as a result of COVID-19.
The province has reported 189 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 178 of which are considered recovered.
Two people have died in the province due to COVID-19.
The province says it has conducted more than 58,800 COVID-19 tests to date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.View link »
© 2020 The Canadian Press
