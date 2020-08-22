New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases on Saturday

New Brunswick health officials have reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus as of Friday.
There remain 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and there have been 178 recoveries.
There are eight active cases in the province and there have been two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.
The province says no New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to the virus.
New Brunswick’s state of emergency order has been renewed under the province’s Emergency Measures Act.
