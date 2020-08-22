Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases on Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 11:05 am
New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. File / The Canadian Press

New Brunswick health officials have reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus as of Friday.

There remain 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and there have been 178 recoveries.

Read more: New Brunswick declares salmonella outbreak after 13 confirmed cases, 2 under investigation

There are eight active cases in the province and there have been two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says no New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to the virus.

Coronavirus: New Brunswick to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for school staff, teachers
Coronavirus: New Brunswick to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for school staff, teachers

New Brunswick’s state of emergency order has been renewed under the province’s Emergency Measures Act.

