BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen Branch moves animals out as precaution due to wildfire

The hallways of the South Okanagan/Similkameen Branch of the BC SPCA in Penticton are usually much noisier with the sounds of barks and meows, but not now.

As the Christie Mountain wildfire continues to burn, the BC SPCA has had to jump into action, moving animals from their Penticton branch into homes and to other branches in the valley as a precautionary measure.

“We are looking at about 20 to 40 animals between all of the branches who have had to be shifted or moved,” said Sean Hogan, BC SPCA Kelowna branch manager.

The Penticton location of the BC SPCA is only 3.2 kilometres away from the leading edge of the Christie Mountain wildfire. It’s a little too close for comfort, and it’s what has prompted the shelter’s evacuation.

“The Kelowna branch is designated as the first port of call for emergency boarding for the south,” said Hogan.

Hogan said that the Kelowna shelter is on standby to evacuate 10 pets, including a macaw, if the evacuation alert in Penticton escalates into an order, and they are preparing for more.

“Shelter supplies or supplies for animals, we are doing OK on that, but if people have unopened food for cats, dogs or even small pets, we would very much like to receive that here at the branch,” said Hogan.

The BC SPCA is accepting applications for emergency boarding, all you have to do is call 250-861-7722 and food donations are accepted daily at the Kelowna branch.