B.C. firefighter claims truck was stolen while he was fighting Christie Mountain wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 8:04 pm
In a social media post, the firefighter says the truck was stolen early Friday from the Merritt area. Notably, the firefighter says the truck doesn’t have the skibox on top as the photo shows.
In a social media post, the firefighter says the truck was stolen early Friday from the Merritt area. Notably, the firefighter says the truck doesn’t have the skibox on top as the photo shows. Connor Callaghan

A B.C. firefighter says he’s looking for his stolen truck after it was pilfered while he was busy fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire in the South Okanagan.

In a social media post on Saturday, Connor Callaghan said his navy blue 2003 Toyota Tundra was stolen early Friday from the BC Wildfire parking lot in Merritt.

According to Callaghan, the truck has a Thule bike rack on the back and that the tailgate is grey. The B.C. licence plate is JY 3181.

“I was surprised to find my beloved truck/camper missing from the BC Wildfire parking lot in Merritt, B.C., yesterday upon return from night shifts fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton,” Callaghan said on Instagram.

“Security cameras show it happening at around 2:45 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21.”

Callaghan said his iPhone showed the truck was in Mission at 3:45 p.m., on Friday.

“I live in that vehicle in the summers while fighting wildfires,” said Callaghan, “so all of my belongings were in it including my laptop, iPad and school bag that I need for my last year at university starting in September.”

Global News has reached out to Callaghan and the RCMP for more information.

