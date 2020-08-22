‘He found joy in everything’: Family remembers boy killed by falling tree in Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a five-year-old boy killed by a falling tree in Chilliwack Tuesday is remembering him as the “kindest, sweetest, goofiest, fun-loving kid in the world.”

Mallory Manly identified her son Weston as the child tragically struck down during a day hike along the Kingfisher Trail in Yarrow.

“We are struggling, because everything reminds us of him, and this is because he loved everything,” Manly told Global News by Facebook Messenger.

"He found joy in everything, and loved to sing and dance."

Manly said her son was always there to entertain and bring joy to his younger sister June.

“He left a giant hole, and we hope to live our lives spreading as much joy as he held in his tiny body.”

RCMP were deployed shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday to reports a tree had fallen on a group of people.

Police said a child died at the scene, while a 22-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.