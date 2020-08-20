Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

5-year-old boy killed by falling tree in Chilliwack, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 11:42 am
The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the child's death.
The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the child's death. File Photo

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a falling tree in Chilliwack, B.C.

The boy was part of a local group that was on a day hike along the Kingfisher Trail in Yarrow.

RCMP were called at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after reports that a tree had fallen on a group of people.

The boy died at the scene, police said.

Trending Stories

Paramedics also took a 22-year-old woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Squamish toddler killed by car in grocery store crosswalk
Squamish toddler killed by car in grocery store crosswalk

The BC Coroners Service is investigating what happened.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChilliwackBC Coroners ServiceChilliwack RCMPChild killedYarrowBoy killed by treeChild killed by treeChild killed by tree ChilliwackChild killed ChilliwackKingfisher TrailKingfisher Trail Yarrow
Flyers
More weekly flyers