5-year-old boy killed by falling tree in Chilliwack, B.C.

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a falling tree in Chilliwack, B.C.
The boy was part of a local group that was on a day hike along the Kingfisher Trail in Yarrow.
RCMP were called at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after reports that a tree had fallen on a group of people.
The boy died at the scene, police said.
Paramedics also took a 22-year-old woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating what happened.
