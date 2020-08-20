5-year-old boy killed by falling tree in Chilliwack, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a falling tree in Chilliwack, B.C.

The boy was part of a local group that was on a day hike along the Kingfisher Trail in Yarrow.

RCMP were called at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after reports that a tree had fallen on a group of people.

The boy died at the scene, police said.

Paramedics also took a 22-year-old woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

1:47 Squamish toddler killed by car in grocery store crosswalk Squamish toddler killed by car in grocery store crosswalk

The BC Coroners Service is investigating what happened.

Story continues below advertisement