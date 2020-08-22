Edmonton’s Africa Centre presents 16 students with scholarships

Send this page to someone via email

A group of students were rewarded for their hard work Saturday.

The Africa Centre and Edmonton Community Foundation presented 16 students with scholarships ranging between $1,000 and $5,000 to further their education.

“It means a lot to me. It does relieve a lot of financial issues,” scholarship recipient Nathmael Apate said. “Now receiving this scholarship, I won’t have to work as much during the school year.”

Apate and the rest of the recipients were presented with the scholarships at their homes on Saturday.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students had to express financial need, had to show community involvement and had to be English language learners or recent immigrants.

“Students who are in a financial hardship situation — at the same time, showing that investment in community and showing that leadership — we see these as investments Edmontonians need in the future,” Africa Centre executive director Sharif Haji said.

The Edmonton Refugee & Emerging Community scholarship fund was established to enhance the quality of life for refugees and members of emerging communities living in the greater Edmonton area.

Each year scholarships are handed out to students that show great leadership and academic performance.

