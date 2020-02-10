Global News establishes journalism scholarship at Edmonton’s MacEwan University

Send this page to someone via email

At Monday’s grand opening of the new television studio at Edmonton’s MacEwan University, Global News also announced it has established a new journalism scholarship at the post-secondary institution.

The new $10,000-retention scholarship, worth $1,000 annually, will be set aside for second- or third-year students who are enrolled in the university’s bachelor of communication studies program.

“I think that journalism is extremely important and never more so than these days,” said Global Edmonton news director and station manager Jim Haskins. “At Corus Entertainment and at Global News, we think that it’s really important to give back to the community and to establish funding which will allow young journalists to continue their education and to prosper.”

The university’s new TV studio is located at Allard Hall, which is named after the Allard family. Charles Allard created ITV, which is now known as Global Edmonton, in 1974.

On Monday, 630 CHED, a radio station owned by Corus Entertainment, which also owns Global News, also announced the renewal of its endowment fund for the university’s communications degree. That endowment is a $1,000-annual scholarship for full-time students in the bachelor of communications studies that are majoring in professional communication.