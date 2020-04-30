COVID-19: Alberta schools to stay closed for rest of academic year; province eyeing early summer start

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s schools will stay closed, at least in the traditional sense, for the rest of the academic year, Premier Jason Kenney announced on Thursday.

As part of the province’s relaunch strategy, Kenney relaxed a number of restrictions, but said “we will not be re-opening the schools as a general rule for the balance of this academic year.”

Kenney said when schools were closed back in March, it was made clear that it would be for the remainder of the year, and that hasn’t changed.

Some schools, however, might open in a limited capacity “on a trial basis.”

“That would take into account the possibility of summer classes, specialized programs, providing schools with some more guidance on, for example, the number of students permitted and physical distancing,” Kenney said, adding that Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has been consulting with school boards.

Kenney said particular school boards or schools like charter schools may bring forward plans for their individual reopening to be assessed by the Department of Education and Alberta Health.

When asked about why the government is making such a definitive call when there are still about eight weeks left to the school year, Kenney said it was made in consultation with boards, which have said it would likely take weeks to get classrooms ready.

“If we were to say today that they should be reopened, that, in most instances, they would not be able to do so until about the third week of May,” the premier said.

Kenney said the government is also looking at options for making up for the time students have lost, and will miss out on for the rest of the year.

“We are looking at whether we can, later in the summer, perhaps regain some of the time that’s been lost in this academic year by bringing the schools back earlier,” Kenney said. Tweet This

“Again, all of that is subject to consultation with the school boards and the advice of the chief medical officer [of health].”

Kenney said he was confident in this decision making, adding that it’s in line with what most other provinces in Canada — as well as jurisdictions in Europe and the U.S. — were doing.

