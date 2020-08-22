Crews called to new wildfire near Merritt, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BC Wildfire Service crews have been called to the Merritt area where a new blaze was reported Saturday.

A spokesperson for the service said the Fox Farm Road fire is about four kilometres southeast of the city, and adjacent to the Coquihalla Highway.

Video from the scene shows flames visible directly beside the roadway, with smoke drifting into highway traffic.

1:13 How B.C. wildfire evacuation protocols are impacted by COVID-19 How B.C. wildfire evacuation protocols are impacted by COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was mapped at about one hectare in size, Saturday afternoon.

Twelve firefighters and a helicopter were deployed to the scene.

No structures were immediately threatened, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.