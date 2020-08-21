Damage to new rainbow crosswalk in Aurora being treated as hate-motivated incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward after they alleged a new rainbow crosswalk in Aurora was damaged.

According to a statement issued on Friday, officers said they were contacted by the Town of Aurora staff on Friday — just a day after the crosswalk at Yonge Street and Wellington Road was unveiled.

“Officers learned that just before midnight on Thursday … a pick-up truck drove over the crosswalk and left black tire skid marks over the rainbow area then returned a short time later and left some more,” the statement said.

“Investigators believe that the marks were done intentionally and this is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.”

The Town approved the installation in July after Mayor Tom Mrakas introduced a motion at council and in a statement on Friday, he said the new crosswalk was meant to show support for the LGBTQ2 community.

“The intent of this initiative is to provide a permanent symbol of the Town of Aurora’s commitment to diversity and inclusiveness,” Mrakas wrote.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Can you help ID this truck that intentionally left multiple tire skid marks across the freshly painted rainbow crosswalk at Yonge St/Wellington Rd in @Town_of_Aurora ? This is being investigated as a suspected hate crime. 866-876-5423 x7141 with any tips. https://t.co/MYzkNlXRme pic.twitter.com/LDOm25G1MD — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 21, 2020

What an historic moment for our Town as I was joined by our MP’s, MPP and Council as we walked together across the newly installed “Rainbow Crosswalk”.And what a message to send to the world that Aurora is an inclusive community that is accepting & welcoming of all. #AuroraProud pic.twitter.com/6u38osNCys — Mayor Tom Mrakas (@TMrakas) August 20, 2020

