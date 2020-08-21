Serious crash on Perimeter Highway sends 3 to hospital, say Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

At least three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Perimeter Highway, say Manitoba RCMP.

The incident apparently involved a large truck and a number of other vehicles.

Police have closed off the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter between St. Anne’s Road and St. Mary’s Road and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Winnipeg, MB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 21, 2020

