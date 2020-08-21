Menu

Serious crash on Perimeter Highway sends 3 to hospital, say Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on the South Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon.
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on the South Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon. Submitted photo

At least three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Perimeter Highway, say Manitoba RCMP.

The incident apparently involved a large truck and a number of other vehicles.

Read more: Exchange district crash prompts closure

Police have closed off the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter between St. Anne’s Road and St. Mary’s Road and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

