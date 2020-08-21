Serious crash on Perimeter Highway sends 3 to hospital, say Manitoba RCMP

At least three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Perimeter Highway, say Manitoba RCMP.
The incident apparently involved a large truck and a number of other vehicles.
Police have closed off the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter between St. Anne’s Road and St. Mary’s Road and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
