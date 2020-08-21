10-year-old Toronto skateboard prodigy takes internet by storm

Send this page to someone via email

Carving her way in, out of, and over the ramps and pipes of the East York skatepark, ten-year-old Fay Ebert has managed to generate a lot of attention in a very short time.

The gifted skateboarder has an Instagram page full of tricks and stunts some seasoned skaters twice her age wouldn’t or couldn’t try.

One of the most recent ones sees her, after repeated attempts, jumping over a makeshift wall of skateboards stacked twelve high.

In the video, she can be seen falling multiple times before sticking the landing to the applause of friends and other onlookers.

“No matter how high, or how tall, or how big it is, just keep going,” Ebert said of the message she hopes to send with the video.

While it may be a big deal to anyone watching it, she said the whole thing was actually spurred on by a bit of boredom.

“We were doing it the day before and it started to be lunchtime at camp … and we never came back to it,” Ebert said.

“The next day I was walking around the park and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I’m bored,’ and all of a sudden I was like ‘Wait, let’s do what we did yesterday — let’s stack some boards!'”

If you thought that was impressive, at just 10 years old, Ebert already has a shot at qualifying to represent Team Canada at the Olympics. Skateboarding will make its debut at the Games in Tokyo in 2021.