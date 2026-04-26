Oilers give Jarry start in Game 4 against Ducks

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

ANAHEIM –

The Edmonton Oiler gave goaltender Tristan Jarry his first start of this year’s NHL playoffs in Game 4 of a first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oilers, trailing the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading into Sunday’s game at the Honda Center, have been outscored 16-12 in the first three games.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor Ingram went 1-2 in the first three games with a .470 goals against average and .849 save percentage.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Edmonton acquired Jarry in December in a trade with Pittsburgh that sent longtime starter Stuart Skinner to the Penguins.

Jarry, who was injured early in his tenure with the Oilers, went 9-6-2 after he arrived in Edmonton. The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., got his first playoff start as an Oiler and first since 2022 with the Penguins.

Oilers forward Jason Dickinson also drew back into the lineup after missing two games with an injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.