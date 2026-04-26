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Sports

Oilers give Jarry start in Game 4 against Ducks

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2026 8:52 pm
1 min read
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ANAHEIM –

The Edmonton Oiler gave goaltender Tristan Jarry his first start of this year’s NHL playoffs in Game 4 of a first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oilers, trailing the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading into Sunday’s game at the Honda Center, have been outscored 16-12 in the first three games.

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Connor Ingram went 1-2 in the first three games with a .470 goals against average and .849 save percentage.

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Edmonton acquired Jarry in December in a trade with Pittsburgh that sent longtime starter Stuart Skinner to the Penguins.

Jarry, who was injured early in his tenure with the Oilers, went 9-6-2 after he arrived in Edmonton. The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., got his first playoff start as an Oiler and first since 2022 with the Penguins.

Oilers forward Jason Dickinson also drew back into the lineup after missing two games with an injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.

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