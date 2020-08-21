Newfoundland and Labrador declares no active cases of COVID-19 in province

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador is back down to zero active cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health said Friday the two most recent cases reported this month are now considered recovered.

The cases involved two employees of the St. John’s-shot television series “Hudson & Rex,” who tested positive for the virus earlier in August.

Three people have died from COVID-19 in the province and 265 people have recovered.

Ten cases have been reported since the beginning of May.

News of the recoveries comes days before an order requiring mask-wearing in indoor public spaces enters into effect across the province.