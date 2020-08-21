2 new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County; 1 new resolved case in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Northumberland County on Friday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the county now has 30 cases — two more since its last update issued Wednesday.

However, 29 of those cases are resolved — one more since Wednesday. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Total cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes remain unchanged at 177. There were no new resolved cases. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care.

Of the health unit’s 222 cases overall, 201 are deemed resolved — which is approximately 91 per cent of cases.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Four in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Wednesday)

One in Haliburton County (unchanged since Wednesday)

Four in Northumberland County (down three since Wednesday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

