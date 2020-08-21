Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Ultra-deep background on Dave Grohl, part 1

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted August 21, 2020 10:06 am
A couple of years back, I was invited to 606 Studios, which is the headquarters of all things Foo Fighters. It’s the House of Foo.This is where the group rehearses and records. It’s where they have band meetings and place where they store a lot of their stuff (and they have a lot.) As the interview unfolded with all five guys, there was no question that they were a band of brothers. There’s no other way to describe them.Me: I’ve seen you guys many times and I’m struck by how much fun you seem to be having on stage:Taylor Hawkins: Are you kidding? They pay us millions of dollars to fly around the world playing rock’n’roll! Of course we’re having fun!Dave Grohl just sat there with a big smile on his face. He knows he’s amongst the luckiest humans alive. Sure, he’s talented and ambitions, but so many other things completely become his control had to go right for his life to turn out the way they have.Dave’s career has been extremely well-documented, but there still might be a number of things that you don’t know about him–especially from the early, early days. Let’s dig into that, shall we?Songs hear on this show:
  • Foo Fighters, Learn to Fly (Live)
  • Fugazi, Waiting Room
  • Foo Fighters, Planet Claire (live)
  • Naked Raygun, Swingo (Demo)
  • Mission Impossible, Helpless
  • Dain Bramage, The Log
  • Scream, Hit Me
  • Scream, Gods Look Down
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
