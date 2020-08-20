Via Rail announces ‘biggest addition’ of trains to Ontario, Quebec service amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Via Rail had some good news for travellers on Thursday as the rail service announced a gradual increase in service on the Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa route as of Sept. 1.

The service will increase the number of trains from four to seven while adding two trains to the Toronto-Kingston-Ottawa route.

Via Rail said in a statement that the decision was taken “due to the increase in demand for intercity travel and the progressive deconfinement between the provinces of Québec and Ontario.”

“This represents our biggest addition of frequencies in the Corridor since the start of the pandemic,” said CEO and president Cynthia Garneau.

“This initiative prioritizes the health and safety of our employees and passengers, balancing the possible service offerings and the recommendations issued by public health authorities in the context of the ongoing situation.”

The new additions starting Sept. 1 include:

Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa: Trains 24, 29, and 633

Toronto-Kingston-Montréal: Trains 64 and 67

The Crown corporation added regional services will maintain their current service for now.

