Crime

Man shot dead in underground garage at condo building in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Police block off a driveway of a Harrison Gardens Boulevard Thursday evening.
Police block off a driveway of a Harrison Gardens Boulevard Thursday evening. Max Trotta / Global News

A man is dead after a shooting at an underground garage at a north-end Toronto condo building Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the condo building on Harrison Garden Boulevard, just east of Yonge Street and north of Highway 401, at around 7:20 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson said the shooting happened at an underground garage.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Toronto Paramedics were called after the shooting, but the victim died at the scene.

As of Thursday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.

