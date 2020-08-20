Man shot dead in underground garage at condo building in Toronto’s north end

A man is dead after a shooting at an underground garage at a north-end Toronto condo building Thursday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the condo building on Harrison Garden Boulevard, just east of Yonge Street and north of Highway 401, at around 7:20 p.m.
A Toronto police spokesperson said the shooting happened at an underground garage.
Toronto Paramedics were called after the shooting, but the victim died at the scene.
As of Thursday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.
More to come.
