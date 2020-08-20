2 people arrested following hit-and-run in Kingston, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Kings District RCMP said they have arrested two people who are facing multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Kingston, N.S., on Aug. 18.

Police said they responded to a collision involving a blue Volkswagen and a tan Ford on Main Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“Three occupants of the Ford fled the scene of the collision on foot. The passenger of the Volkswagen was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the driver,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

The RCMP said they were able to identify the individuals who fled the scene and determined that the license plate on the vehicle was stolen.

“RCMP members with assistance from Police Dog Services located a female occupant of the vehicle and she was arrested and taken into police custody.”

Shortly after, following a chase on foot, police said they located and arrested a male occupant of the vehicle. The third occupant is known to police and has not been located at this time.

According to police, Corey Graves, 34, has been arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of property not exceeding $5,000

Resisting arrest by fleeing from a peace officer

Operating a conveyance and after being involved in an accident failing to stop

Operating a conveyance while prohibited

Possession of cocaine

Unlawful possession of hydromorphone

The female occupant is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 13.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.