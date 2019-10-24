Nova Scotia man faces several charges after impaired driving, hit and run: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old Kennetcook, N.S., man faces several charges, including operating a conveyance while impaired by a drug, after a hit and run on Oct. 22.

East Hants District RCMP say they received a call at 4:35 p.m.

A woman told police she was parked at a coffee shop on Hwy. 354 when someone saw a man behind the wheel of a van hit her vehicle and take off.

Police say she got into her car and followed the van up the highway, where it was involved in another collision.

According to police, the witness said someone towed the van out of a ditch, allowing the man to continue to a driveway up the road.

Police say the caller was able to take pictures of the van and reported that the driver was staggering when he got out.

When officers arrived at the address where the man was last seen, they say the suspect showed signs of drug impairment.

He was then arrested for impaired driving.

Police say the vehicle was without insurance and registration, and that the driver did not have a valid licence.

Police issued tickets for those offences, as well as failing to remain at the scene of a collision before towing the van and having a drug recognition expert issue a sobriety test.

Additional charges of operating a conveyance while impaired by a drug and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle were later brought.

The 39-year-old suspect was held until sober and is scheduled to appear in court on December 16.