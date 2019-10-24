Halifax police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle on Robie Street

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday night in Halifax after she was struck by a vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Robie Street and Spring Garden Road at around 6:18 p.m.

According to police, the woman was using a marked crosswalk when the vehicle hit her while making a turn.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say, while none of the vehicle’s occupants was hurt.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

