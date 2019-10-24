Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle on Robie Street

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 12:40 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a woman was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a woman was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Halifax. File/Global News

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday night in Halifax after she was struck by a vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Robie Street and Spring Garden Road at around 6:18 p.m.

READ MORE: Triston Reece homicide added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program

According to police, the woman was using a marked crosswalk when the vehicle hit her while making a turn.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say, while none of the vehicle’s occupants was hurt.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HalifaxHalifax Regional Policehalifax policePedestrian StruckRobie StreetPedestrian Hit By Carpedestrian hit by car Halifaxpedestrian hit by car Robie StreetRobie Street crash
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.