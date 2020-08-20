Menu

Crime

Grey Bruce OPP search for missing 27-year-old man in Owen Sound, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 5:48 pm
Grey Bruce OPP say they’re searching for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing after he was last seen on Wednesday morning, leaving his home on 4th Avenue East in Owen Sound, Ont.

Joshua Thompson was seen leaving in a white Dodge minivan, which was later found at the West Rocks Management Area on Concession 3 in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

OPP say they’re searching the area with their emergency response team, police dogs and helicopter.

Thompson is described to be about five-foot-ten in height and 147 pounds with a slim build. Police say his exact clothing description isn’t known at this time but that he may be wearing plaid pajamas.

Police are requesting that the public avoid the West Rocks Management Area while the search is being conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

